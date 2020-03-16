Restaurants and groups providing free lunch to kids during COVID-19 school closures

Here is a list of local restaurants and groups providing meals whiles schools are closed due to the risk of coronavirus.

ARKANSAS, USA — This is a list of restaurants and organizations that are providing food for our area's children while they are home from school due to COVID-19.

Please call the restaurant or location to confirm the offer, time, and availability.

Most schools are providing lunch for students. Contact your child's school for details.

All Locations:

Burger King - two free kids meals with any other purchase via the Burger King app. Once-daily through Apr. 6. - Free delivery on app orders greater than $10.

Clean Cookin’ - One free kids meal a day from their $5 menu

JJ’s - 12 and under free lunch

Marcos - 12 and under free lunch

Bella Vista:

Dairy Queen - free kids super snack meal, Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

New Life Church - free lunch for kids 12 and under, Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Bentonville:

Bentonville Library - free lunch for kids 18 and under, Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Gusano’s - free meal for kids 12 and under, Monday - Friday during any hour of operation.

Jersey Mike’s - free lunch for kids 12 and under during school closures.

Clean Cookin’ - One free kids meal a day from their $5 menu

Marcos – 12 and under free lunch

Blue’s Boys BBQ - free sack lunch for K-12 students on Wednesdays from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. next to Casey’s on HWY 72

Blue’s Boys BBQ - free sack lunch for K-12 students on Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. GenPact Office Park on 11th Street

Helping Hands - free lunch for kids 18 and under, Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Trash Creamery - all business is donation based until Apr. 1

Cabot:

Dairy Queen - free to-go meals and groceries for families, Monday - Friday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mar. 23 -27

Brick Oven Pizza - free kids lunch, Monday - Friday

Lunch Box Connection at Renew Community Church - free to-go meals and groceries for families Mar. 23 - 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Cedarville:

Cedarville schools are delivering lunch and breakfast to all kids along the bus routes beginning at 11 a.m. each day.

Centerton:

Bariola’s Pizza - two free lunches for kids 12 and under with one adult purchase

Centerton City Park - free lunch for kids 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fayetteville:

Penguin Ed’s - one free kid's meal with purchase, Monday - Friday

Pop Up Pantry UARK Dickson - free breakfast and lunch Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. during school closures

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church - free grab and go lunch, Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Clean Cookin’ - One free kids meal a day from their $5 menu

JJ’s - 12 and under free lunch

Marcos - 12 and under free lunch

Farmington:

Simple Simon’s Pizza - Free buffet for K-12 students on a reduced lunch program, Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Fort Smith:

Carrot Dirt - Fort Smith

Clean Cookin’ - One free kids meal a day from their $5 menu

Greenwood:

Geno's Pizza - free slice of pizza and a medium drink for kids 12 and under during school closures (Only Greenwood Location)

Hindsville:

Anderson Gas & Propane - free meals for children in need

Hindsville Café - free lunch for kids K-12, Monday - Friday during school closures

Huntsville:

Granny’s Kitchen - free lunch during school closures

Johnson:

Wright’s BBQ - free lunch for kids K-12 during school closures

Dairy Queen - free breakfast for kids from 6:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. during school closures

Siloam Springs:

Bob Henry Park - free grab and go lunch for kids 18 and under from 11:00 a.m. to 11:25 p.m. during school closures

Eliana Chacon Park - free grab and go lunch for kids 18 and under from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. during school closures.

Kenwood Village - free grab and go lunch for kids 18 and under from 11:00 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. during school closures

Robinson Hollow - free grab and go lunch for kids 18 and under from 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. during school closures

Siloam Springs Public Library - free grab and go lunch for kids 18 and under from 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. during school closures

Spring Valley Apartments - free grab and go lunch for kids 18 and under from 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. during school closures

Summer Hill Apartments - free grab and go lunch for kids 18 and under from 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. during school closures

Springdale:

Clean Cookin’ - One free kids meal a day from their $5 menu

JJ’s - 12 and under free lunch

Marcos - 12 and under free lunch

Rogers:

Bariola’s Pizza - two free kids meals with one adult purchase, free meal if in need

Big Sexy Food - free meal if in need

Jersey Mike’s - free lunch for kids 12 and under during school closures

Mojito’s - free lunch or dinner for kids 12 and under during school closures

Neighbor’s Mill Bakery and Café - one free kid's meal with purchase, Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Newk’s Eatery - free kids meal during all days and hours of operation.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry - free lunch for kids in need, Mondays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, Tuesdays from 10:a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Thursdays from 9:00 am to 11:00 a.m., Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Tacos 4 Life - free lunch for students K - 12 during school closures

Taco Casa - free lunch for students K-12 during school closures

Clean Cookin’ - One free kids meal a day from their $5 menu

JJ’s - 12 and under free lunch

Marcos - 12 and under free lunch

Van Buren: