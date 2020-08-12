Restaurant Week in Bentonville kicked off on Dec. 6

The City of Bentonville started Restaurant Week, which takes place on Dec. 6-13, in hopes of promoting local businesses during the pandemic.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Since the pandemic began, many local restaurants have had a hard time keeping their doors open....so to try and help businesses this holiday season visit Bentonville came up with an idea to help promote business for local food joints.

“We opened right when Covid started,” said Woodruff.

Owner of the hub bike lounge Nathan woodruff tells us it’s been a tough year for restaurant owners....but over the last few months, the city of bentonville has stepped up to help by starting restaurant week.“

The original idea behind restaurant week was really to drive more customers to our local restaurants but also to keep them mindful of how important it is to support our local businesses during this pandemic,” said Mullins.

Restaurant week started back in October and any restaurant in the area can participate. This week will be a first for the hub...right in time for the holiday season.

“giving us the opportunity to showcase what we do showcase some of our food and holiday items and such and just give us an opportunity to give people space to hang out,” said Woodruff.

It’s an opportunity woodruff with the hub and many other local food joints are excited for as they provide fun menus and discounts to northwest Arkansas natives.

So As the city takes on its third restaurant week they’re feeling hopeful...that together, the community can help give back to their local food stops this holiday season.

Aaron Mullins with visit bentonville said its easy to participate...all you have to do is show up to one of the restaurants.

“Show up to participating restaurant ask for the restaurant week menu item specials that will be provided to you by the restaurant staff and then you can begin your culinary journey from there if

you’re comfortable you can dine in at these restaurants if you’re not comfortable you can get the same deals for curbside or delivery.

”Restaurant week started on the 6th and will end on the 12th.