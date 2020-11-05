x
Restaurant industry divided on re-opening, casinos eager to implement new protocols

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is allowing the resumption of in-person dining with proper social distancing guidelines and much lower seating capacity on Monday, May 11.
Credit: Talk Business & Politics

ARKANSAS, USA — Stacy Hurst, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said the plans in motion to re-open casinos, restaurants, parks and large venues are moving cautiously forward.

Appearing on this week’s edition of Talk Business & Politics, Hurst said the state’s three casinos have outlined new protocols to keep gamblers safe as Arkansas eases restrictions on businesses in the wake of COVID-19.

“The owners of the casinos and their top-level staff have been working for weeks on a protocol that they can put in place that will protect their customers and their staff as well, and it’s a very in-depth protocol, very intensive. And so, that will be coupled with the Department of Health’s directives, a guidance document that is broader,” she said. “I think, with the limited capacity, the measures that they’re going to take to sanitize, I think it will be a safe way to move forward.”

To read more of this story, visit our partner in content Talk Business & Politics.

