Local restaurants taking the extra step to reopening bars

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bars inside of restaurants in Arkansas can now open, but it comes with restrictions from the state.

Fish City Grill showed 5NEWS the "new way" of doing things.

"The plan is to play it by ear and do everything we can in the spirit of what we believe is right. And we make sure everybody is comfortable coming to the restaurant," Fish City Grill owner Brett Bundrige said.

Fish City Grill has locations in both Rogers and Fort Smith. The restaurant reopened its dining room on May 11. On Tuesday (May 19), they opened back up their bar after Governor Asa Hutchinson gave the go-ahead on Monday (May 18).

Bundrige said he didn't expect the announcement to come out until Arkansas fell under Phase 2 of its reopening plan.

"I applaud them for seeing the need and making a change," he said.

Guidelines for the bar include social distancing and mask-wearing. Governor Hutchinson said guidelines for bars would be similar to restaurants, like requiring face masks, only allowing a third of capacity in, and enforcing social distancing.

On the other hand, JJ's Grill has decided not to reopen the bards inside of their restaurants, but the dining rooms are still open.