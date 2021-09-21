Residents encouraged to help during fall cleanup campaign in Sebastian County

Every Saturday between Sept. 25 and Oct. 23, Sebastian County residents can use the fall cleanup dumpster sites.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Sebastian County residents will have many opportunities to get rid of unwanted items during the countywide fall cleanup.

During the campaign, those living in Sebastian County are encouraged to use the cleanup site dumpsters, pick up litter, tackle illegal dumps and do anything else that will help keep the county beautiful.

The cleanup campaign is in coordination with the Great American Cleanup.

The campaign will begin Saturday, Sept. 25, and run through Oct. 23. Residents will have the chance to use the cleanup site dumpsters every Saturday in between.

The dumpsters will be available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Sept. 25 - Lavaca Rural, Rodeo Arena parking lot, Rodeo Arena Road

Oct. 2 - Midland, County Park/Boyer Park on Hwy. 45

Oct. 9 - Greenwood, Road Yard

Oct. 16 - Jenny Lind, White Bluff Fire Station

Oct. 23 - Milltown/Washburn Fire Station

There will also be E-waste dumpsters at each of the county sites.

Tires will not be accepted at the dumpsites. County residents may dispose of up to four passenger tires, without rims, at no charge by taking them to Westark Tire at 601 Oak Grove Road in Van Buren, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dumpsters will be staffed by county employees at all times to assure that only acceptable wastes are disposed of.

The following items are NOT acceptable in the dumpsters due to Landfill regulations:

Yard waste, grass, leaves and brush

Used oil

Tires

Batteries

Hazardous or toxic wastes

TV’s Computers - Electronic Equipment

Cleaning chemicals

Herbicides or pesticides

Paints or liquids of any kind

Fluorescent Bulbs

Freon-containing appliances (appliances using Freon MUST have the compressor removed before it can be accepted).

Barrels used to burn trash are illegal in the State of Arkansas and will not be accepted as part of this cleanup campaign

White goods (appliances, refrigerators, etc.) may be placed in a designated area with the County Road Department disposing of them on the day of the cleanup date in your area. Refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners must have compressors removed.

This cleanup is for residents only and cannot be used for commercial disposal.

Sebastian County residents must provide proof of residency by bringing their driver's license.