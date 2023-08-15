3 people rescued after swept in current at Siloam Springs Kayak Park

Police and firefighters responded and found all three people and got them to shore safely, the City of Siloam Springs said.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Siloam Springs Kayak Park is closed until further notice after a weekend water rescue, the City announced on their website Monday.

According to the announcement, at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, a woman fell off a float she was on with a young girl and was swept into the current. Soon after the woman fell in, the girl was stranded on the float before also falling in. While attempting to save the girl, a 16-year-old boy went into the water and was also swept downstream by the current, the announcement said.

Police and firefighters responded and ultimately found all three people and got them to shore safely. "All individuals involved in this incident were accounted for and fortunately appeared to be unhurt. The dedicated officers and firemen involved in the rescue operation thankfully remained unharmed as well," the City of Siloam Springs said.

Fire and police departments spoke with employees at the Kayak Park and the decision was made to shut down the park "until further notice."

Authorities continued to investigate into Monday night, stressing the importance of following water safety measures. "The incident underscores the importance of adhering to safety measures and maintaining vigilance, especially when the safety of young children and individuals is at stake."

