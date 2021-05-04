How to report storm debris on your property

The United Way of Fort Smith is assisting emergency management crews to collect information on damage reports in the River Valley.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The United Way of Fort Smith is urging residents to dial 2-1-1 to report trees and limbs that have fallen on houses or vehicles and other storm debris in Crawford County and Sebastian County.

After the reports are collected, the United Way of Fort Smith will help crews prioritize and potentially assist in the clean-up process.