Report: Pilot trying to correct course when plane crashed in Crawford County

The report says he wanted to return to Muskogee because of weather, but the plane began descending rapidly and radio contact was lost.

CHESTER, Arkansas — A preliminary report says a pilot was trying to correct his course before his single-engine airplane crashed in Northwest Arkansas on Sept. 4, killing all four people aboard.

The report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says the aircraft was traveling from Muskogee, Oklahoma, to Pickens, South Carolina, when it crashed.

The NTSB report says the pilot told air traffic controllers that he wanted to return to Muskogee because of weather, but the plane began descending rapidly and radio contact was lost.

The plane deployed its parachute but it did not open in time. The plane is completely destroyed. Sheriff Brown says the plane was trying to navigate Drake Field.

The plane was found on Sept. 5 in Crawford County.

Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Emergency Management, and Arkansas State Police helped in the search.

The four victims, Paul D Herron, Kevin Herron, Holley Herron, and Gavin Herron, were all related and were from Checotah, Oklahoma.