Rent relief program pausing on new applications

The Arkansas Rent Relief Program is pausing on new applications to implement changes.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Rent Relief Program said Friday (Jan. 28) it has paused accepting applications effective immediately to implement changes to how funds are paid so that checks go to both the landlord and tenant.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services said it will continue to process applications that already have been submitted and may re-open applications if available funding remains after approved applications are paid out using the new payment process.

The Rent Relief program has distributed more than $68 million in rental and utility assistance across more than 22,600 applications, DHS said in a statement.