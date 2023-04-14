Renovations planned after $5.7M sale of Fort Smith apartment complex

FORT SMITH, Ark. — New owners of a 129-unit apartment complex in Fort Smith are going to renovate the property.
Southbrooke Fort Smith LLC recently bought the complex for $5.7 million, said Joshua Harmon of Harmon Real Estate Co. of Fort Smith. Harmon and Dr. Adebayo Fasanya of Fort Smith are the lead general partners of the project.
Southbrooke also raised $2.1 million in equity, according to its filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.
To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Arkansas Business.
