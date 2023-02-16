Remembering the legacy of Silas Hunt at the University of Arkansas

Black History Month is connected to the history of the U of A itself, and Silas Hunt—the first Black student to attend a major southern public university.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — “Silas hunt was from Ashdown, Arkansas. He made history on February 2nd, 1948 as he was the first African American to attend a public university in the south for both graduate and professional school programs,” said Greneda Johnson, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the School of Law.

This was the first step towards integration in the south and at the University of Arkansas.

Although Silas hunt was admitted to law school, he was still segregated from his peers. Johnson says Hunt met with faculty members in the basement office of the law school building...professors taught a class of five white students upstairs and then went downstairs to repeat the lesson to Hunt.

“As the semester went on there were other white students that came down and sat with him while the professor was teaching as well," Johnson explained.

75 years later, the University of Arkansas celebrates the progress of his legacy, because "although it’s been 75 years and we’ve made progress, we’re not there yet. We need to continue this journey for everyone especially in the field of education and in the legal profession,” said Johnson.

Silas Hunt died before graduating when he endured pulmonary tuberculosis. On the other hand, five other students continued his legacy. As a group, they’re known as the “six pioneers.” Those pioneers' names are Wiley A. Branton, George W. Haley, George Howard Jr., Christopher Mercer, and Jackie A. Shropshire.

On February 10th, the university celebrated the lasting legacy of Silas Hunt with guest speaker Arkie Byrd to not only commemorate Hunt's legacy but also to discuss her personal experiences addressing the challenges many first-generation students go through while obtaining higher education. Cynthia Nance, the University of Arkansas dean of law says after the commemorative event she hopes students will follow the same path.

“When I became dean, three of those pioneers were alive, it’s going to make me emotional, but I had a chance to meet them and they were all extraordinary young men... I just hope that they understand that they are a part of the legacy,” Nance recalled.

“Just like Silas hunt you have to be intentional and go in there with the mindset that this is what you want to do, this is something that you’re going to do, and it’s not just for us,” said Ph.D. student Camille Gilmore.

While Silas was the first black student to attend and be admitted to the University of Arkansas, history is still being made.

“History was made in 2006, when for the first time I became the law school dean. This is a repeat deanship for me, so one of the things that feel extraordinary for me now is both law schools in Arkansas have women deans so that makes me pretty excited,” Nance said.

Hunt’s legacy inspired the current dean of law, and in that role, she says that she works hard for the school of law to have a culture of diversity and inclusion for both students and faculty.

“I think for a lot of people if you don’t see someone like you who is in that role, it’s very hard to imagine yourself,” said Nance.

