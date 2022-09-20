Registering to vote in Arkansas: What you need to know

Applications must be submitted no later than 30 days prior to an election in which you wish to vote.

ARKANSAS, USA — National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Celebrated on the fourth Tuesday in September, the nationally recognized day aims to celebrate "civic democracy", according to the National Voter Registration Day's website.

According to the Arkansas Secretary of State, the following criteria must be met before an individual can register to vote:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be an Arkansas resident.

Be age 18 or turn 18 on or before the next election

Not be a convicted felon whose sentence has not been discharged or pardoned

Not be presently adjudged as mentally incompetent as to your ability to vote by a court of competent jurisdiction

Once eligible, individuals must first fill out an application that can be found at the following sites:

Residents will know that their registration application has been approved when they are sent a personalized voter registration card from the local county clerk. This could take up to several weeks.

You can also check your voter registration status online by visiting www.voterview.org.

To read more about the voter registration process, visit the Arkansas Secretary of State's website here or call 501-682-1010.

