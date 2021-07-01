Region’s first bungee fitness studio opens in Fayetteville

The bungee fitness workout began about five years ago in Thailand but has been a part of circus arts for much longer.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Gravette native Kayleigh Cooper started a bungee fitness studio in Fayetteville after watching TikTok videos of the low-impact workout in late summer 2020.

Elevate Bungee Fitness opened May 31 in Fiesta Square.

“The reason I was so drawn to it is that my background is in cheerleading and gymnastics,” Cooper said. “And I have a lot of pain in my joints. Also, my mom has a lot of health issues. It seemed like a workout she might be able to do as well because it’s low impact and lifts your body weight up.”

She’d looked to join an area bungee fitness studio, but after learning the closest one was near Oklahoma City, she decided to start one here.

“I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit and decided I would jump in,” she said. “If not me, somebody else would, so why not?”