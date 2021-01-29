Regional Food Bank donates 32K pounds of pet food in the River Valley

The Regional Food Bank in the River Valley gave away 32,000 pounds of pet food.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Regional Food Bank in the River Valley is helping not only people fight hunger but also their pets.

They did this by handing out 32,000 pounds of pet food Friday (Jan. 29).

“We’re all about feeding people and we’re all about solving hunger and we love our fur babies so why not help them too,” said Morgan Osman with Regional Food Bank.

Osman says they secured the big donation just this week.

“This doesn’t come around very often,” Osman said.

Osman says they quickly accepted the rare donation knowing the need for pet food is so great in the River Valley right now, especially during the pandemic.

Elizabeth Johnson with the Artemis Project says she was ecstatic to come and accept pet food on the rescue's behalf. She says it’s not only needed for rescues like them but also individuals during a time where many are struggling financially.

“People are attached to their animals and for people in the area to also be able to receive pet food that means they can keep their animals and don’t have to give them up because they feel like they can’t afford them,” Johnson said.

By the food bank helping out, Johnson said today could be a game-changer for the pet owner community in the River Valley.

“We’re so excited to not only see support for the pets and support for the people who love them and depend on them for their friendship and their support and like she was saying for anxiety and depression you know there’s people that will feed their animals before themselves and wants them to choose that to be able to choose that,” Johnson said.

The food bank handed out the 32,000 pounds of pet food starting with shelters and rescues this morning and then handing it out to the community until they ran out this afternoon.