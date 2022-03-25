Reduction of court costs for juveniles unanimously approved in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA, USA — The legislation to reduce the court costs for juveniles in Oklahoma is getting closer to becoming a law.
House Bill 3205, authored by Rep. John Talley, and R-Stillwater, lowers the following costs:
- Court costs
- Counsel fees
- Diversion fees
- Probation fees
- Supervision fees
Talley says families of justice-involved youth can face significant financial court costs, which can have an outsized impact on low-income families.
"The strain of these costs can be overwhelming for already financially-stressed families," Talley said. "In many cases, the juvenile offenders themselves aren't the ones who end up paying the fees, but instead the burden falls on their parents. As a result, the siblings of the juvenile offender suffer due to their sibling's choices. I am so grateful that this bill passed the House unanimously and with bipartisan support, and I look forward to seeing its progress in the Senate."
Talley says he has visited prisons for decades and understands how much of a burden court fees can create to those trying to restart their lives.
The bill does not eliminate or reduce restitution to compensate victims, nor does it reduce the criminal penalties for any offenses. It passed the Oklahoma House with a vote of 91-0 and can now be considered in the Senate.