Reduction of court costs for juveniles unanimously approved in Oklahoma

The bill reduces court costs and fees for counsel, diversion, probation and supervision.

OKLAHOMA, USA — The legislation to reduce the court costs for juveniles in Oklahoma is getting closer to becoming a law.

House Bill 3205, authored by Rep. John Talley, and R-Stillwater, lowers the following costs:

Court costs

Counsel fees

Diversion fees

Probation fees

Supervision fees

Talley says families of justice-involved youth can face significant financial court costs, which can have an outsized impact on low-income families.

"The strain of these costs can be overwhelming for already financially-stressed families," Talley said. "In many cases, the juvenile offenders themselves aren't the ones who end up paying the fees, but instead the burden falls on their parents. As a result, the siblings of the juvenile offender suffer due to their sibling's choices. I am so grateful that this bill passed the House unanimously and with bipartisan support, and I look forward to seeing its progress in the Senate."

Talley says he has visited prisons for decades and understands how much of a burden court fees can create to those trying to restart their lives.