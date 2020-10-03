Red Cross urges healthy individuals to give blood amid coronavirus concerns

The goal is to maintain a sufficient blood supply and to prevent blood shortages as concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus rise in the U.S.

ROGERS, Arkansas — A press release was issued from the American Red Cross of Arkansas, urging eligible individuals to give blood now.

Cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply. As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the U.S., the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could decrease further.

“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” said Chris Hrouda, President, Red Cross Blood Services. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”

Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. There are no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus, from a transfusion.

Please make an appointment to donate blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood donors with type O blood are especially needed right now.

A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8-10 minutes.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

Blood drive hosts also play a critical role in maintaining a sufficient blood supply and are asked to keep hosting blood drives for patients who rely on lifesaving blood. The need for blood is constant, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need of transfusions.

The Red Cross, with the help of its blood drive hosts and blood donors, can help ensure the safety and availability of the U.S. blood supply for patients including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

“Keep giving, keep hosting blood drives,” said Hrouda. “Patients across the country need our help.”

To learn more about hosting a blood drive for patients in need, please visit RedCrossBlood.org.

To learn more about hosting a blood drive for patients in need, please visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Here is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities.

Washington County:

Fayetteville

3/13/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Medical Arts Pharmacy, 2515 East Huntsville Road

Springdale

3/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Don Tyson School of Innovation, 2667 Hylton Rd

Benton County:

Bentonville

3/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 5G Consulting, 1005 Beau Terre Drive

3/23/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bentonville Plaza, 609 SW 8th Street

Rogers

3/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Walmart, 4208 Pleasant Crossing Boulevard

3/25/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Center for Nonprofits, 1200 West Walnut

Mississippi County

Blytheville

3/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Gosnell Elementary School, 600 AR- 181

Leachville

3/16/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1502 S Main

Osceola

3/23/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chamber of Commerce, 116 North Maple Street

Poinsett County

Marked Tree

3/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Arkansas State University Newport, 33500 Highway 63 East

Woodruff County

McCrory