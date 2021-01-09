Red Cross responds to tornado impact in Arkansas and Missouri

Assistance from the Red Cross includes immediate needs such as shelter, food, and clothing among other services.

The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas has coordinated with local and state emergency management to help the communities impacted by Friday's tornadoes.

“Our hearts go out to the individuals and communities impacted across Missouri and Arkansas,” said Chris Harmon, Regional Disaster Officer. “We have been working to determine specific needs and will continue to work closely with local officials today.”

Responders were sent to the affected communities where homes were destroyed in northeast Arkansas and Missouri.

Assistance from the Red Cross includes immediate needs such as shelter, food, and clothing; providing mental health and spiritual care assistance; and supporting emergency responders in their rescue efforts with water and food.