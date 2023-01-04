Red Cross of Arkansas receives $25,000 donation from Oaklawn Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Oaklawn Hot Springs announced on Saturday that it will be donating $25,000 to the American Red Cross of Arkansas to help with the disaster relief from Friday's deadly tornadoes.
They released the following statement regarding the tragic scene in Arkansas:
“As we’re experiencing one of the greatest days of racing with the running of The Arkansas Derby, our hearts are hurting for our fellow Arkansans, especially in Little Rock and Wynne, who suffered much loss because of the devastation caused by the powerful tornadoes,” said Oaklawn President Louis Cella. “It’s heartbreaking to see the pictures of the damage and to know how many lives have suddenly been upended. We are thankful for the quick reaction of Arkansas’ first responders who undoubtedly helped save lives yesterday.”
Oaklawn also encourages others to contribute to disaster relief efforts. Donations can be made to the American Red Cross of Arkansas by clicking here.
For a complete list.on ways to help Arkansans impacted by the devastating tornadoes, check out the information below: