Recycling driver shortage in Fayetteville

If your recyclables are not picked up, the City encourages you to use the recycling drop-off locations available 24 hours a day.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the City of Fayetteville, its Recycling and Trash Collection Department is experiencing a recycling driver shortage.

Due to this, services for curbside recycling routes for the 18-gallon green bins will be interrupted starting Monday, Sept. 25.

Non-affected services include:

Residential trash

Commercial trash

Commercial recycling routes

Yard waste collection routes

The City is making an effort to pick up as many recycling bins as possible but warns residents that not all will be serviced as they are currently working to hire drivers

What do I do with my recyclables?

Locations:

Happy Hollow Recycling Drop-Off: 1420 S. Happy Hollow Road

Marion Orton Recycling Drop-Off: 735 W. North St.

How can I help?

The City reminds residents that it is more helpful when bins are used appropriately. If the bins contain items that do not qualify for recycling, the City says they are not serviced, or "increase sorting time." Here are some tips offered by the City that can help with this issue.

Acceptable recyclables:

Cardboards: Make sure to flatten them

Mixed paper: Must be clean and dry. This includes: newspapers inserts white office paper magazines catalogs junk mail paperboard boxes such as cereal telephone books

Steel cans: place metal lids inside steel cans

Aluminum cans

Plastic #1 and #2 bottles: leave caps on

Glass bottles and jars: any color is accepted but no ceramics or plate glass



Not accepted:

Plastic containers (yogurt, Tupperware, takeout)

Plastic bags

Polystyrene (#6) or Styrofoam

Paper cartons (half-gallons of milk, almond or soymilk cartons or boxes)

Reminders:

Rinse out bins to avoid excess grime and insects

Do not recycle tobacco products

Place recycling bins within 6 feet of the curb and at least 3 feet from your trash cart the night before your scheduled trash day

To learn more about how to recycle, click here.

