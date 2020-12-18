City of Fayetteville releases recycling and trash collection holiday schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville released their recycling and trash collection 2020 Winter Holiday Schedule.
Residential recycling, trash, and yard waste collection routes will run on the normal schedule and will not be affected by the holidays.
City offices will be closed Thursday, December 24, Friday, December 25, and Friday, January 1, for the holidays. Commercial collections will not run on Friday, December 25, or Friday, January 1.
Click here to review the holiday recycling and route collection calendar and information about how to reduce your bill in 2021.
As the City of Fayetteville operates a Pay-As-You-Throw (PAYT) trash program, recycling the most you can is the best way to keep costs low. You can visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/1986/What-Can-I-Recycle to learn more about what can and cannot be recycled.
The City of Fayetteville released the following tips to help produce less waste during the holiday season:
Christmas Tree Composting: Christmas trees will be picked up on the same day as your recycling and trash collection through January 2021. Please allow ample space around the trash cart and recycling bin for ease of collection. No artificial trees will be collected for composting. Residents can also bring trees to the City’s composting facility (1708 S. Armstrong Avenue) free of charge during normal operating hours. Hours of operation are Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon. All trees must be free from all plastic bags, stands, decorations, lights, and tinsel before they can be collected/dropped off.
Cardboard Recycling: Boxes must be broken down and should be placed under your curbside recycling bins. Pizza boxes are acceptable without crust and other non-cardboard contents.
Wrapping Paper: The City’s recycling markets will not accept wrapping paper contaminated with tape, glitter, etc. Please only recycle clean paper – free from any type of contamination.
Light Strand Recycling: The City of Fayetteville will accept light strands for recycling at the Marion Orton Recycling Center (735 W. North St.) through the month of January.
Electronics Recycling: The Boston Mountain Solid Waste District will be recycling electronics for free from December 28 through January 4. The district will also accept Christmas lights that no longer work and are free of decorations and other non-light material. Please call for Boston Mountain Solid Waste District at 479-846-3005 for information on rates and programs. The facility is located at 11398 Bond Road, Prairie Grove, and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 8 until 11 a.m. www.bostonmountain.org
Holiday Waste Reduction Tips:
- Save money and create less waste by using rechargeable batteries for your new gifts. Please dispose of batteries properly. Questions regarding battery disposal? Call: Boston Mountain Solid Waste District at 479-845-3005.
- Be creative with “no-wrap” options. Hide that large, unwieldy gift somewhere in the house or yard. Give the recipient a card with a series of clues leading to the present.
- Wrap gifts in materials that can be reused, such as baskets, tins, scarves and handkerchiefs. Gift bags are an attractive, reusable alternative to wrapping paper.
- Newspaper comics, magazines, old posters, maps, and blueprints make unique gift wrap – and they’re recyclable!
- If you purchase gift wrap, look for paper with a high percentage of post-consumer recycled content.
- Unwrap gifts carefully. Dedicate a collection area for gift wrap, trim and boxes to be reused next year.
- Instead of polystyrene packing peanuts and bubble wrap, cushion gifts with recyclable newspaper or plastic grocery bags, unbuttered popcorn, or corn-based packing peanuts that disintegrate in water.
- Avoid single-use disposables! Serve your holiday guests with reusable plates, cups, and utensils. Less waste goes to landfills and real dishes add a special touch to holiday get-togethers.
- Save and reuse packing peanuts that you receive for future mailings you may have.
- Avoid the holiday mail bottleneck by sending an electronic greeting card via email. Cut up and use last year’s holiday cards as this year’s gift tags.
- Gifts such as donations to organizations on behalf of someone are especially meaningful.
- Collect and recycle your plastic bags at local retailers that offer bag recycling at their store entrance.
Transfer Station Price Increase: Beginning January 2, 2021, there will be an increase to the fees for using the City’s transfer station. On January 2, the price will be $54 per ton for Fayetteville residents and $67 per ton for out-of-City residents. The hours of operation for the Transfer Station are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 to 10 a.m. The Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Thursday, December 24, Friday, December 25, and Friday, January 1 for the holidays.
Annual holiday schedules can be viewed at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/holidayschedule. For more information, you can contact the Recycling and Trash Collection Office at 479-575-8398 or visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/recycle.