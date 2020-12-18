City of Fayetteville releases recycling and trash collection holiday schedule

Christmas Tree Composting: Christmas trees will be picked up on the same day as your recycling and trash collection through January 2021. Please allow ample space around the trash cart and recycling bin for ease of collection. No artificial trees will be collected for composting. Residents can also bring trees to the City’s composting facility (1708 S. Armstrong Avenue) free of charge during normal operating hours. Hours of operation are Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon. All trees must be free from all plastic bags, stands, decorations, lights, and tinsel before they can be collected/dropped off.



Cardboard Recycling: Boxes must be broken down and should be placed under your curbside recycling bins. Pizza boxes are acceptable without crust and other non-cardboard contents.



Wrapping Paper: The City’s recycling markets will not accept wrapping paper contaminated with tape, glitter, etc. Please only recycle clean paper – free from any type of contamination.



Light Strand Recycling: The City of Fayetteville will accept light strands for recycling at the Marion Orton Recycling Center (735 W. North St.) through the month of January.



Electronics Recycling: The Boston Mountain Solid Waste District will be recycling electronics for free from December 28 through January 4. The district will also accept Christmas lights that no longer work and are free of decorations and other non-light material. Please call for Boston Mountain Solid Waste District at 479-846-3005 for information on rates and programs. The facility is located at 11398 Bond Road, Prairie Grove, and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 8 until 11 a.m. www.bostonmountain.org



Holiday Waste Reduction Tips: