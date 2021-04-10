Razorbacks to compete in Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville

The Hogs will compete in the three-day golf tournament which began Monday, Oct. 4, and ends on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2021 Blessings Collegiate Invitational is underway in Fayetteville.

Gates at the Blessings Golf Club opened at 8 a.m. Monday and admission is free.

Ten men's and ten women's teams, including the Arkansas Razorbacks, will be competing in the tournament.

Those wanting to watch on TV can tune into the Golf Channel from 3-6 p.m. each day of the tournament.