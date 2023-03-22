Stores selling Razorbacks merch seeing bump in sales ahead of Sweet 16

Arkansas fans will be cheering the Razorbacks on while sporting their new Hogs merch that local stores say have been selling fast.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Hogs are in Las Vegas getting ready for Thursday’s game in the Sweet 16.

Fans here in Arkansas will be cheering them on while sporting their new Razorback merchandise that’s been flying off the racks.

At B-Unlimited, they’ve seen a constant flow of Hogs fans coming into the store ever since their win against Kansas.

“People want some Razorback reds, some game day buttons but mainly the new throwback shirt that we released after we beat Kansas. We've really seen a lot of orders come through online with all the students being on spring break, but it's been good. We've been producing a lot of shirts,” said Ashley Young, retail manager at B-Unlimited.

Young says their NIL line has been really popular with shirts featuring Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. and hats featuring Jordan Walsh. B-Unlimited also printed 500 of a Vegas shirt to mark the team’s trip to the Sweet 16.

“The whole athletic department is actually wearing them in Vegas, which is really cool. When customers come in, they're like, 'where's the Vegas shirts'? So we've sold probably a couple hundred but produced over 500 and online sales are still selling for those,” she said.

Over at Southern Trend, they say sales have been wonderful.

“When the U of A does well and when sports do good, we're really busy. So it's been really great to continue watching the Razorbacks and having good sales accompanying that,” said Brand Manager Brittany Zimmerman.

Zimmerman says they also made a special shirt for the Vegas trip. The shirt features the iconic "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign but instead says "Devo Las Vegas". She says they released the shirt on Tuesday, March 21 and have already sold a lot of the design.

“It’s part of an NIL deal with him so proceeds go back to Devo as well. We thought it was a catchy name and it worked for Las Vegas so we quickly came up with it and started printing,” she said.

Both Southern Trend and B-Unlimited say they have plans to make another shirt to mark the occasion if the Hogs advance to the Elite 8 on Saturday, March 24.

