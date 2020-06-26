Razorback Foundation files motion to dismiss Bielema lawsuit

The former coach filed a breach of contract lawsuit in federal court in Fayetteville on June 12, demanding $7.02 million and a jury trial.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Attorneys representing the Razorback Foundation, the private fundraising arm that raises millions of dollars in support of the University of Arkansas athletics department, filed a motion Friday (June 26) to dismiss a lawsuit brought by former head football coach Bret Bielema.

The former coach filed a breach of contract lawsuit in federal court in Fayetteville on June 12, demanding $7.02 million and a jury trial. A PDF of the suit is available at this link.

Bielema, now an assistant coach for the New York Giants in the National Football League, is at odds with the Razorback Foundation over the unpaid amount of a buyout agreement following his dismissal as head coach. The UA fired Bielema Nov. 24, 2017, following a 48-45 loss to Missouri and capping a 4-8 season.