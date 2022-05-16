Razorback fan catches raccoon during Arkansas baseball game

An Arkansas Razorbacks fan has gone viral after catching a raccoon with his bare hands in the stands of Baum Walker Stadium.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — By now, you’ve probably seen several pictures and videos of a man inside Baum Walker grabbing a raccoon by the neck. His name is Grant Harmon and he is from Fayetteville.

“I believe it was the middle of the seventh inning,” Harmon said. “If I’m not mistaken.”

He heard a lot of commotion going on in the lower levels of the stadium but he wasn’t sure what was going on.

“The next thing that I knew, it was at my feet and the rest just kind of wrote itself from there,” Harmon said.

He recalls sitting face-to-face with the raccoon. “My redneck instinct just kind of kicked in,” said Harmon.

Later picking up the raccoon and those in section 117 screaming at the moment.

Harmon, later pulls out his phone to catch it on camera. “I knew my buddies wouldn’t believe me if I told them I picked up a raccoon at a baseball game.”

An officer then comes to Harmon as they walk outside the stadium to release the raccoon.

“That’s when it actually bit me,” Harmon said. “That’s what he had enough leverage to reach around and get me on the hand.”

Harmon later went to the ER to get a rabies shot.

“The bite itself did not hurt,” Harmon said. “What really hard was it was the rabies that I had to go get after.”

Over the next two weeks, he will be taking more rabies shots.