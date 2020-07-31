x
Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville closed temporarily

The Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX in Fayetteville is closing temporarily.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX is closing temporarily to help curb the spread of COVID-19. 

Malco theatres released the following statement.

"In the interest of the safety of our guests and employees, as well as in alignment with guidance from federal, state, and local authorities, Malco Theatres is doing our part to help contain the spread of the coronavirus." 

Malco asks customers to allow up to 14 days for refunds to be processed. 

If tickets were purchased via Atom Tickets or Fandango, Malco is working with them to ensure that all ticket purchases are refunded. If tickets were purchased with a debit, credit, or gift card, they are working to refund all purchases to the original payment method as quickly as possible. If you purchased tickets with cash, you can visit the theatre where you made your purchase when it reopens for a refund or contact guest services to obtain a Malco Gift Card. 

Malco says they anticipate returning as soon as it’s safe and responsible to do so. 

