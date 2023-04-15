Razorback Baseball honors team's first Black player on Jackie Robinson Day

Razorback Baseball commemorated the day by having the first Black Razorback baseball player throw the first pitch for Saturday's game.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jackie Robinson Day is a traditional event on April 15. To commemorate Robinson's legacy, Razorback Baseball brought back the first Black baseball player Arvis Harper Jr., to throw the first pitch.

Arvis Harper Jr. is a trailblazer and the first Black Razorback baseball player. Harper came back to his old stomping grounds to throw the first pitch at Saturday night's game against Tennessee.

"It's a tremendous honor, I'm very humbled and thankful. With it being Jackie Robinson Day, you know it brings back a lot of memories of my first days here and being encouraged by him," Harper said.

From 1974 to 1978 that encouragement got him through some of the toughest seasons in Harper's life on and off the field.

"Because back then it wasn't easy. Not only was I one of the first Black Razorbacks, we were one of the first Black people in the Southwest conference," said Harper.

Harper and his teammate Hank Thompson were the first Black baseball players in Razorback history but throughout the journey, his character was shaped.

"You know, all the teams we're in Texas so everywhere we went all the stadiums that we went to we were the first Black people there and we weren't greeted well. You know, so it was part of the journey and we knew we were gonna go through certain things and we were prepared," Harper recalled.

Razorback fan and one of Arvis' close friends, John Gossett said as he and Arvis became friends and hearing his story was inspiring.

"He had some tough times, I mean people hollering racial slurs from the stadium and the stands at other schools and things like that. And so it was a really tough time for him but you know he persevered that and got through it and he really has set an example for a lot of younger players," Gossett said.

Harper's perseverance and sacrifices have made a lasting impact on the next generation.

"I just hope that the younger people appreciate the things that Arvis went through and the things his generation went through to get where we are today. And so I think it's great to recognize him and those guys that went through that on this day," said Gossett.

"All we can ever ask for in life is an opportunity and I got that opportunity and I tried to make the most of it. And I encourage all the young people to not only keep reaching out, but when you get that opportunity to maximize it," Harper says.

