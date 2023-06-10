Tyson Foods partners with UA to donate 40K pounds of protein

More than 60 student athletes met at Razorback Stadium Saturday morning to help distribute 40,000 pounds of Tyson chicken to local feeding agencies.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — More than 60 student-athletes met at Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7 to help distribute 40,000 pounds of Tyson chicken to more than 50 local feeding agencies.

“We were loading the chicken into cars, and then those cars take them to shelters to help those with food insecurities,” said Razorback Gymnast, Maddie Jones.

This is Jones’ second year helping with a Tyson protein donation distribution.

“We actually I think doubled the [number of] student-athletes come this year,” Jones said.

The group had all 40,000 pounds of protein unloaded from the Tyson truck into the cars delivering it to local shelters in less than an hour.

Jones says being part of this is beneficial for the student-athletes, too.

“I think it's really important for us as student-athletes because we want to give back to those who support us every single day and those that continue to cheer us on. We want to be able to help them out and use our platform to help those in need,” Jones said.

