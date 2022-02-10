Photo of rare leucistic bald eagle captured in Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge near Vian

Leucistic bald eagles are rare due to their nearly all-white feathers.

VIAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) shared a photo on social media Thursday, Feb. 10, of a rare leucistic bald eagle spotted in the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge near Vian, Okla.

Greg Silva is credited for the photo.

Leucistic bald eagles are rare due to their nearly all-white feathers.

ODWC says bird enthusiasts from across the country have been traveling to the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge to get a view of the rare creature.

Wildlife in wild colors: Over the past week, this leucistic bald eagle has been hanging out at the Sequoyah National... Posted by Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) on Thursday, February 10, 2022

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.