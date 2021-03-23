Rapid Northwest Arkansas growth leads to higher housing costs

The average home price in Northwest Arkansas has risen to new highs and faster than in previous years, according to the most recent Skyline Report.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Housing affordability is a new challenge for Northwest Arkansas resulting from rapid area growth.

The area should work together to address the issue, said Fayetteville bank executive Keaton Smith, board chair for nonprofit developer Partners for Better Housing.

“We’re fortunate to be an incredible place to live, work, play, raise a family, and the word is getting out,” said Smith, who’s a vice president and commercial relationship manager for IberiaBank.

“Population growth is a big positive in many ways but also creates some challenges, and housing affordability is a growth-related challenge.”

Smith said most metropolitan areas with 550,000 people have a central city with a housing department that can be a regional convener on affordable housing issues.

Northwest Arkansas has built a tradition of working together, but he said the housing issue hasn’t been addressed collaboratively and needs to become a focus for the region.