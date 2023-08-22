Ramsey Middle School student arrested after threatening staff member with a knife

Officials said the Fort Smith Public Schools Police Department responded to the incident promptly and disarmed the student.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) said a student threatened a staff member with a knife on the morning of Aug. 22 at Ramsey Middle School. The incident was resolved safely by the school district's police department, officials said.

In a press release, the school district said the incident occurred outside a classroom and all staff and students were kept safe by a responding FSPS officer. According to FSPS, the officer disarmed the student.

The release states that the student is under arrest while the incident is being investigated according to the district's protocols.

FSPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Morawski said he applauds the Ramsey staff in collaborating in ensuring the well-being of all individuals on campus.

Stay with 5NEWS on this developing story.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device