Ramsey Middle School orchestra room catches fire

The Fort Smith Fire Department arrived on the scene to extinguish the fire, and a malfunctioning floor fan was reported as the cause.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith School District (FSSD), on June 27 a fire began at Ramsey Middle School in the orchestra room. Several musical instruments were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

The district said school staff will be working to clean up and will provide a damage assessment.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

