Rally Off 86th to go on as scheduled

The Rally Off 86th will go on as scheduled for September 22, though Bikes, Blues, & Barbecues was postponed due to COVID concerns.

ROGERS, Ark. — While Bikes, Blues, and BBQ in Fayetteville was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the Rally Off 86th is scheduled to move forward at the end of the month.

The Rally Off 86th will be held at Pig Trail Harley Davidson in Rogers September 22 at 9:00 a.m. through September 26 at 4:00 p.m.

The event will feature live music, over 50 vendors and a beer garden. Masks are not required but event organizers are asking the community to practice good safety measures.

Last year, the rally needed approval from the Arkansas Department of Health to host the event and required organizers to have less than 30 vendors to allow space to social distance.

The City of Rogers does have concerns for the thousands gathering at the location but does not have the authority to postpone or make changes to the rally. Instead, the City is encouraging community members to wear masks and social distance while also communicating with event organizers.

"The city, on August 24th, passed a resolution, as a public safety resolution, encouraging vaccinations for the city of Rogers, the usage of masks and other things. We sent that along to them to be proactive, so they know where we are at," said Peter Masonis with the City of Rogers Communications.

Even with the COVID-19 concerns, Pig Trail staff says thousands of bikers are expected to come through Northwest Arkansas to attend the four-day-long rally.

"They book their vacations a year in advance, they book their hotel room a year in advance, it's three weeks out so people have asked for vacation time. They're still headed this way because they love the trails in Arkansas, so they will be coming," says Kyle Johnson, General Manager.