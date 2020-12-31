x
Road departments preparing for a slick morning in Northwest Arkansas

Local leaders recommend taking your time while driving Thursday morning and to check weather conditions where you live before heading out.

GARFIELD, Ark. — Temperatures have continued to drop across Northwest Arkansas. As the night continues, emergency managers in Benton County are getting ready for bad weather Thursday morning. 

The sleet and light snow from Wednesday afternoon is gone, but there's a chance for slick spots on roadways with temperatures below freezing. 

In Benton County, emergency managers say the road department staff will address any ice patches that could lead to problems for drivers. 

Cold, wet weather with on and off sleet is expected in the area through Friday. Flash flooding is a concern for parts of the River Valley on Thursday. 

