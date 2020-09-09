Take a look: Construction underway for new trail in Rogers

Arkansas St. will be temporarily closed in sections to reconstruct roads and finish the new Railyard Park trail.

ROGERS, Ark. — Two major road projects are getting started in Downtown Rogers.

From now until 2022, Arkansas St. will close one to two block sections at a time to reconstruct roads and finish the new Railyard Park trail.

With several charter and private schools in this area, parents will have to dodge the construction.

From Chestnut St. to Pine St., crews will be working on two projects.

First, they will work on running sewer lines to the new Railyard Park, which will be more modernized for businesses on the street.

Once that job is finished, the second job will begin.

It’s a plan to bring people together in Downtown Rogers.

Railyard Park Trail Renders 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

City Engineer, Lance Jobe, said, “The East side of the tracks and at times I guess it’s felt a little left out from downtown and bring it more to the downtown area the street trees street lights the decorative intersection and were trying to make it feel like a part of downtown.”

According to officials, bus routes will not be affected, but parents and commuters can expect some road congestion before and after school.

Once finished, this work will eventually help connect Downtown Rogers to the new Walmart Home Office.