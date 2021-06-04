x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Railyard Entertainment District opens in Rogers

The space is designed to draw visitors to downtown Rogers in part of a revitalization effort.
Credit: City of Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — The Railyard Entertainment District is officially open! 

The space is designed to draw visitors to downtown Rogers in part of a revitalization effort.

You can check out Railyard Park and explore the downtown shops. 

The Lake Atalanta trails and The Railyard Bike Park are nearby. 

There are boundaries in Railyard Entertainment District where patrons can consume alcoholic beverages outdoors within certain hours and following Arkansas laws. These hours are Monday through Friday, 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Beverages must come from participating businesses within the Railyard Entertainment District and be in a compostable District cup. The city will provide cups in specified collection tubs spaced out through the region. 

Businesses participating in the Railyard Entertainment District will have signage displayed on windows. 

Signage marking the boundaries of the district is placed on sidewalks and bike paths. 

Credit: City of Rogers
Rogers Railyard Entertainment District Map

Live concerts will be played on Butterfield Stage in Railyard Park on Fridays and Saturdays, starting on June 5. You can see the lineup and ticket information here

For more information about the Railyard Entertainment District, click here

RELATED: Arkansas alcohol delivery will continue with new legislation

RELATED: Walton Family Foundation gives over $1 million for A St. Promenade design in downtown Bentonville