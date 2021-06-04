Railyard Entertainment District opens in Rogers

The space is designed to draw visitors to downtown Rogers in part of a revitalization effort.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Railyard Entertainment District is officially open!

You can check out Railyard Park and explore the downtown shops.

The Lake Atalanta trails and The Railyard Bike Park are nearby.

There are boundaries in Railyard Entertainment District where patrons can consume alcoholic beverages outdoors within certain hours and following Arkansas laws. These hours are Monday through Friday, 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Beverages must come from participating businesses within the Railyard Entertainment District and be in a compostable District cup. The city will provide cups in specified collection tubs spaced out through the region.

Businesses participating in the Railyard Entertainment District will have signage displayed on windows.

Signage marking the boundaries of the district is placed on sidewalks and bike paths.

Live concerts will be played on Butterfield Stage in Railyard Park on Fridays and Saturdays, starting on June 5. You can see the lineup and ticket information here.