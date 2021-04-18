Race cars brought to NWA Children's Hospital

At Arkansas Children’s Northwest, race cars filled the parking lot in hopes to spread joy during these hard times.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — At Arkansas Children’s Northwest, race cars filled the parking lot in hopes to spread joy during these hard times.

“The racing family is a big community and we all pull together in a time of need,” said Dan King.

Because of Covid and the hard year it's caused for the Children's hospital, Dan King helped organize the event.

“I just started on social media and put out feelers and asked around and got in touch with Becca at Children’s and it grew from there,” said King.

Making King's dream become a reality, over 20 race cars and their drivers happily volunteered to come out to drive by the hospital.

“There’s not enough positives in the world and anytime we can come out here and put a smile on their face and give them candy just anything to make them happy and brighten their day,” said Glen Norton, one of the drivers.

It was a morning full of wows and last-chows because even lightning McQueen made his way down Route 66 to Springdale.

“Because it’s for a good cause and to bring a smile to the kid's face that can’t go out and do other things,” said David Jones, owner of a race car.

Although the kids couldn’t go out to watch today, they got to cheer on their favorite car from the window, inspiring drivers like Joshua Vaughn.

“Kids looking up at me I have to make sure I do nothing bad so I don’t point them in a bad direction,” said Vaughn.

Organizers of the event and those who participated say they had so much fun they hope to do it every year from now on.