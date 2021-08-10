Rabies positive bat found in Fayetteville

Last week, Animal services responded to a call in which a Fayetteville resident's dog found a bat in their yard.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Animal Services responded to a service call where a resident reported a bat found by their dog in the yard.

Once collected by an Animal Services officer, the bat was sent to the Arkansas Department of Health, where it tested positive for rabies. The dog is under the care of a licensed veterinarian and is current on its rabies vaccine.

Although these instances are very rare, Animal Services would like to remind residents of the importance of keeping pets up to date on current rabies vaccinations through licensed vets.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects the nervous system of warm-blooded animals, especially mammals, and is usually spread by an infected animal biting other animals or humans. Rabies is almost always deadly unless treatment is provided soon after the bite or exposure.

In Arkansas, the rabies virus lives and circulates in wild skunks and bats. If a bat is found in a home, residents need to isolate the bat in one room, leave it in the room and close the doors. Call Animal Services or a nuisance wildlife control company to capture the bat for testing.

In the United States, most human rabies cases are due to unrecognized or unreported exposures to bats. Most bats do not carry rabies, with only about 2-3% of bats being infected with rabies, but the Health Department cannot tell if wildlife are infected by looking at them, so laboratory testing is required