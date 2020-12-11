Purrs and Pints II Drive-Up Kitten Adoptions and To-Go Beer happening this Saturday in Rogers

If you love both kittens and beer, this event is for you!

ROGERS, Arkansas — Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas is partnering with New Province Brewing Company, Mew Cat Rescue and Wilson Zoo for a drive-up kitten adoption event.

Purrs and Pints II Drive-Up Kitten Adoptions and To-Go Beer will take place on Saturday (Nov. 14) from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at New Province Brewing Company in Rogers.

Upon arrival, adopters will be assigned a personal "Kitten Concierge" for the duration of the event to guide them through the drive-up process.

Adoption fees will range from $20 to $100, and all adoptable kittens are spayed/neutered, FIV/FeLV tested, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

New Province will also be selling to-go beer, making it the perfect event for people who love both kittens and beer.

Per state guidelines, masks covering both the nose and mouth are required at all times during this event.

Visit the Facebook event page for more details.

To learn more about Best Friends in Northwest Arkansas, click here.