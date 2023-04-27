x
Missing K-9 officer in Arkansas reunited with owner

Magic, the K-9 who escaped her kennel during a storm on April 27, was found safe half a mile away from home.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Update: According to the K-9's owner James Gibson, Magic was found safe half a mile away from home.

Pulaski County Emergency Management has asked for the community's help to locate a missing K-9 on Arkansas Task Force-1 Urban Search and Rescue's (USAR) team.

Magic escaped her kennel located at 51 Leslie Road in Conway during a storm on April 27.

She is one of only two cadaver K-9s and is an incredibly valuable and important member of the team.

If you see her please contact the USAR at (501) 340-6911 or Pulaski County Emergency Management at (501) 340-6911.

