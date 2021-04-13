Public invited to participate in Earth Day Invasive Plant Removal at Mt. Sequoyah

You are invited to join the City of Fayetteville in celebrating Earth Day by removing invasive plants from Mount Sequoyah on April 24.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Parks and Recreation and Beaver Watershed Alliance are hosting Earth Day Invasive Plant Removal on Saturday (April 24).

The event is free and will be held at 5 S. Happy Hollow Rd. in Fayetteville at 10:00 a.m.

Call (479) 750-8007 or email info@beaverwatershedalliance.org to RSVP.

Gloves and tools will be provided. Pants and closed-toe shoes are recommended.