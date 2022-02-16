Public input needed for regional infrastructure priorities

The survey is for residents of Benton and Washington Counties to participate in to help the infrastructure group set its priorities in the coming years.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Residents of Benton and Washington Counties are being asked to participate in a survey to help guide the infrastructure for the future.

The Northwest Arkansas Council infrastructure work group will use the survey to set the infrastructure priorities in the coming years. In 2022, the Council reestablished its infrastructure workgroup to pursue funding now available from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Questions in the survey ask about highway expansions, broadband, public transportation, water protection, recycling and how to prepare for an expected increase in the use of electric vehicles in the area and across the U.S.

“We know projects with a clearly defined vision that includes collaboration and communication among multiple partners will receive favorable treatment for these types of awards,” said Nelson Peacock, Northwest Arkansas Council President and CEO. “Northwest Arkansas has a strong history of using regional approaches, and the survey is a great way to gain a full understanding of what residents see as priorities.”

Participants in the survey will be entered into a drawing to win one of five $100 Walmart gift cards.

The survey closes on Tuesday, March 22.

