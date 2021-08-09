Provost Charles Robinson named interim chancellor for University of Arkansas

Bill Kincaid has served as acting chancellor since former chancellor Joe Steinmetz resigned on June 18.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The University of Arkansas has named a new interim chancellor over a month after Joe Steinmetz resigned from the position.

According to the UA website, Charles Robinson, who is currently provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs at UA, will take over as interim chancellor on Aug. 16.

Robinson will take over for acting chancellor Bill Kincaid.

University of Arkansas System President Donald R. Bobbitt said over the course of the next year a national search will be initiated to consider internal and external candidates for the permanent chancellor position, and that he will form a representative search committee to assist in the search process, according to the UA website.