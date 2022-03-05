Protests at Washington County Courthouse in response to recent leaked Supreme Court Opinion

Much like the scene at the U.S. Supreme Court building, the Washington Courthouse has had protestors outside in response to the court's leaked Roe v. Wade opinion.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Over one hundred protesters gathered in Fayetteville, outside of the Washington County Courthouse to protest the draft opinion of the supreme court to overturn Roe v. Wade saying it would only ban safe and legal abortions.

“This is not acceptable,” shouted Shelia Czech, an activist with NWA Socialist Alternative and an organizer of Tuesday’s protest.

Driving near downtown Fayetteville, it may have been hard to miss the crowd. They had plenty of signs in hand and shouted their beliefs through microphones and megaphones.

“We do not just want to defend the status quo,” Czech said. “Roe v. Wade is the bare minimum.”

Protesters reacting to Scotus’s leaked opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, which passed 49 years ago. However, if overturned it will likely trigger an Arkansas law into effect, banning abortions.

“It’s not going to stop abortions,” said Activist and protest organizer Maddie Booker. “It’s going to stop safe and legal abortion and just lead to more loss of life. Abortions will continue and I don’t really see the pro-life stance in that.”

Reproductive Rights Activist Allison Griffin says she was shocked by the report, but she says protesting is a great way to send a message.

“It’s a woman’s right to choose and that the government does not need to be involved in that decision,” Griffin said.

Czech says protests like these are important to move forward in history, instead of backward which is what she believes we would be doing if Roe v Wade is overturned, calling protests these protest necessary.

“To get out there and to organize, and educate, and to agitate, and place that external pressure on the government to do the right thing,” Czech said. “And you know make these decisions that lead to greater justice in society.”

“Now’s the time to speak up for your neighbors, your friends, for your sisters, everyone,” shouted attendee Alicia Flores.

Attendee Jonah fields say she came to support the rights of family members.

“I have a daughter, I have a daughter-in-law, I have nieces, I have friends,” said Fields. “I would do anything to protect their rights.

Czech tells 5NEWS that if Roe v. Wade is overturned it will mainly impact the working class in Arkansas because they might not have the means to travel to other states where abortion laws aren’t as strict. Czech also says this will have a heavy impact on minority women because they might not have the same access to health care as others.

