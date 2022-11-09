Protesters gather outside of Fayetteville Petland store

A group gathered outside a Fayetteville pet store Saturday protesting its sale of puppies. The protest comes as that store is in a legal battle with the city.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Protesters gathered outside the new Petland location in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 10, hoping to get a message across. They held signs with messages saying “Don’t buy, rescue” and "Say no to puppy mills, Say no to Petland".

“Go to a shelter there are plenty of animals who would be happy to be in your home tonight, to be in your home soon, who have been sitting in a shelter for sometimes years at a time,” said Presley Ramey, the protest organizer.

According to its website, Petland sells puppies with a current health certificate that have undergone a preventative schedule.

It also claims to maintain strict animal welfare best practices, but protesters from Saturday say that’s not the case.

“There’s been plenty of people who have bought pets from Petland. The places like that, who say they have parvo and end up having to take them to the vet just days after purchasing these animals,” Ramey recalls.

Aubrie Rayburn says she bought a three-month-old English Bulldog from Petland’s Rogers store two years ago.

“She was sick when I got her, and I didn’t know, so for a few months, I kept taking her to the vet that they partnered with that they say they’re going to pay your bills. And I spent hundreds and hundreds of dollars for all types of medication and she never got better,” Rayburn explains.

Rayburn says the issues continued for months, her dog wasn't healthy until she was a year old and she eventually had to foot the vet bill.

Saturday’s protest comes amid Petland’s lawsuit against the City of Fayetteville. Last month, a judge issued an injunction allowing the store to keep selling puppies despite the city council voting unanimously to ban the retail sale of puppies and kittens, ahead of the store’s opening. That ordinance is an effort to promote adoption from animal shelters.

Rayburn says going forward she will encourage people to adopt from shelters and to do their research.