Protesters gather in front of Rogers City Hall

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of Rogers City Hall Friday (June 5) for the Black Lives Matter Movement.

ROGERS, Ark. — Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of Rogers City Hall Friday (June 5) to call for justice for George Floyd and an end to racial injustices.

Protester Aaron Clark says he’s attended all the protests in Northwest Arkansas this week and that these conversations about racial inequality are the needed.

“See the community as a whole, I’m talking about the police and the community, and take this protest seriously," Clark said. "Black lives matter right now and racism is something serious going on in this world and standing against is something that has to happen."

18-year-old Jada Portillo stood in the center of the crowd leading chants and uniting protesters. She says she can not stay silent any longer.

“I have an African American sister myself and I don’t want her to feel like I am sitting here being compliant with everything that’s happening because I’m not, I’m going to speak my voice whether or not people like to hear it because it’s the truth,” Portillo said.

Clark says change is what he wants to see happen.

“It is different being a black person in America you know, so when we get out here and we say this stuff we are saying it with anger, we are saying it with passion, we are saying with hopes that things can change and we can move on to better days,” he said.

The protesters gathered together in a circle for hours sharing stories and chanting.

Things took a turn after Benton County Justice of the Peace Carrie Smith came to the protest. She made statements such as “people don’t hear profanity... they here articulate language.”