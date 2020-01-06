Protesters arrested in Fayetteville

Three men have been arrested on separate charges for their actions during a protest in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Three men have been arrested on separate charges for their actions during a protest in Fayetteville.

According to a preliminary arrest report, 25-year-old Albert Bramlet was arrested on May 30 at the intersection of College and Lafayette for "being aggressive" with drivers who did not show support for his cause.

The report states that Bramlet would slap vehicles when the drivers did not show their support during the protest.

One of the drivers Bramlet confronted exited his vehicle, causing the crowd to enter the roadway. The crowd disbursed when officers arrived and Bramlet was identified as the instigator.

Bramlet told officers that the driver of the vehicle pulled a knife on him and threatened to "gut" multiple people, according to the report. He faces charges of Disorderly Conduct.

19-year-old Garrett Grisso was arrested at the intersection of College Avenue and Dickson Street after detectives caught him spray-painting a traffic light pole at the intersection of College and Lafayette Street.

Grisso was charged with Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.

A third person, 64-year-old Jerrold Moon was arrested on Monday (June 1) for allegedly assaulting a female protester.

According to the preliminary arrest report, officers saw Moon stop his vehicle at a green light on College Avenue, began arguing with protesters, then got out of his vehicle, "aggressively" walked up to the female protester and pushed her.