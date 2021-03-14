Protest held at U of A

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A protest took place today (March 13) at the University of Arkansas with students aiming to remove the names of J. William Fullbright and Charles Brough from the campus.
Approximately 150 people marched as they held up signs saying things like,
"UARK celebrates segregationist" and "U of A honors racists".
Organizer Tyrah Jackson says,
“Some of the students, faculty, staff, and regular ole citizens of Fayetteville wanted to March to continue to promote that for the University of Arkansas wants to start paving the way to be the anti-racist environment, the chancellor has said we will be, it should start with the removal of Fulbright’s name and effigy and Charles Hillman Brough’s name from campus. Brough, who did little to quell the Elaine Massacre, and Fulbright a segregationist who opposed Brown v. Board of Education. We were simply exercising our first amendment right and I do believe the university staunchly supports us in that.”