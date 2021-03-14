Protest held at U of A

“Some of the students, faculty, staff, and regular ole citizens of Fayetteville wanted to March to continue to promote that for the University of Arkansas wants to start paving the way to be the anti-racist environment, the chancellor has said we will be, it should start with the removal of Fulbright’s name and effigy and Charles Hillman Brough’s name from campus. Brough, who did little to quell the Elaine Massacre, and Fulbright a segregationist who opposed Brown v. Board of Education. We were simply exercising our first amendment right and I do believe the university staunchly supports us in that.”