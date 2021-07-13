Protest breaks out in Huntsville after allegations of students being sexually assaulted, 'baptized'

Protesters said school leaders mishandled the alleged hazing incidents. Parents and other community members demanded answers.

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — On Monday night (July 12), protesters interrupted and ended a Huntsville School Board meeting because of allegations of sexual assault involving boys on the basketball team.

At 6:00 p.m. Monday, at least a dozen protesters gathered outside the Huntsville school administration office calling for the resignation of Huntsville school leaders, for what they call a mishandling of alleged hazing incidents that are being called baptisms.

At 7:00 p.m., the meeting began. It was a full house during the board meeting.

“I call this meeting into order,” Huntsville School Board President Danny Thomas said when beginning the meeting.

However, within minutes of the meeting starting, protesters took over.

“We are here to ask for your resignation,” protesters said.

“Ma’am, you’re not on the agenda. Ma’am, ma’am,” said Thomas responding to protesters. Thomas eventually calling for the meeting to end. “Make a motion to adjourn,” Thomas said.

Fellow board members following saying, “Second. Motion to adjourn”

Protesters firing back. Saying, “let us speak.”

Eventually, protesters did get to speak about the open investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office into the alleged sexual assault incidents.

“It was laid at our feet to have to deal with. We didn’t know it was going on. But regardless we’re trying to take care of matters now,” said Thomas.

However, parents say Huntsville school leaders should’ve been made aware of the incidents before it got to this point.

“My son, telling me he’s in the locker room hearing older boys talk about ‘Let’s baptize them all.’ For me as a parent to hear that. My son should never ever have to deal with that.” said Huntsville parent Ben Rightsell.

“We have a school board that’s supposed to be protecting our children and nobody’s getting punished. Title IV failed here,” said parent Danon Stege.

The school district saying they’re doing what they can. However, it’s out of their control.

“Title IV is a process. it’s a long process that’s set in by law,” said board member Janeal Yancey.

Protesters were not satisfied with that answer. “Give us some confidence that you are going to address this in an appropriate manner and advise people to let them know what’s going on,” protester Jeremy Updegaff said.

Protesters and parents asked questions and demanded answers from the school board.

“I don’t want my own kids at the school because of this. I don’t even have kids yet. What am I supposed to do here,” said Strege’s daughter, a graduate of Huntsville when looking for answers on how to protect younger her sister.

Parents are also looking for appropriate, immediate consequences.

“I haven’t seen anything done about those kids. They’re still walking in the hallways,” said a Huntsville parent.

Thomas responding back to protesters and parents saying, “We are all following legal counsel of what we’re supposed to do from one step to the next and that’s all I can say.”

Strege upset, telling 5News “None of our children should ever be harmed. I don’t care if it’s somebody else’s child or mine children need to be fought for.

The Huntsville school board did eventually resume their meeting and wrapped up around 10 p.m. Monday. However, many still are not satisfied.