Decatur police shooting declared justified by prosecution after investigation

After an Arkansas State Police investigation, a shooting that took the life of a Decatur man has been declared lawfully justified.

Example video title will go here for this video

DECATUR, Arkansas — After an investigation by Arkansas State Police (ASP), a shooting that took the life of a Decatur man has been declared "justified."

Benton County Sheriff's Deputy Vector Xiong was justified in the shooting that killed 71-year-old Nelson Amos on Oct. 15.

Under Arkansas law, deadly force is statutorily defined as “physical force that under the circumstances in which it is used is readily capable of causing death or serious physical injury.”

The shooting happened on Falling Springs Road, the sheriff's office said.

According to the investigation report, Amos called 911 that day and reported that he was being harassed by someone driving up and down the road and that the person was "threatening to kill him."

The report states that moments after the call, Amos' neighbor called police to report that he was firing guns while the neighbor drove by him on the road. Deputies responded to the home of Amos’ neighbor at 11:50 a.m. and afterward tried to make contact with Amos at 11:58 a.m.

According to the report, Amos then called 911 again to report that he was being harassed by the deputies. The report states that he told the dispatcher that someone needed to call off the deputies immediately or "you can pick them up in body bags."

Deputies then approached Amos on the road next to his property line and saw him riding a tractor while holding a shotgun. The report states that Amos got off the tractor, put down the gun and walked to the fence line where a Benton County Sheriff's Seargent checked him for weapons and found none.

They say Amos did admit to firing several shots from a .22 caliber pistol that day, although he denied shooting at the neighbors. When confronted about the statements of his neighbors, the report says Amos denied their allegations. As deputies attempted to tell him how to resolve the situation, he allegedly became upset and walked back to his tractor. According to the report, he said that he would shoot them if they did not leave.

At this point, deputies say Amos began driving his tractor back to his house and then called 911 again and informed the dispatcher he would "shoot the deputies if they did not leave."

On body cam, one of the deputies told the sergeant that Amos threaten to kill them. At this point, officers had probable cause to arrest him for terroristic threats.

The ASP report says that in view of the concerning behavior Amos had exhibited toward his neighbors and his threats to law enforcement, the deputies determined that they needed to arrest him.

As Amos drove his tractor back toward his house, deputies lost sight of him. Around 12:40 p.m., the report states that Amos made another 911 call and told the dispatcher that he could still see deputies in the distance and commented that he would shoot them if they did not leave. Shortly after that call, he began driving his tractor back toward the roadway near where the deputies were positioned.

The sergeant made numerous announcements over the loudspeaker directing Amos to get off the tractor and walk toward the deputies, but the report states that he did not comply.

When the sergeant called Amos on his phone to try to talk to him, he became "irate," hung up and again drove away from the fence line.

Detective Vector Xiong arrived on the scene as part of the backup deputies had requested to deal with the situation.

The report states that Detective Xiong took up a position along the fence line with his patrol rifle. Although they cut the lock on Amos’ gate so deputies would have the option of going down his driveway if needed, deputies otherwise remained on the road.

Shortly after the sergeant cut the lock to the gate, the report states that Amos again drove toward the deputies from another part of his property. On the body cam footage, deputies can be heard giving Amos commands to get off the tractor and not to reach for anything.

As he approached within approximately 35 yards of where they were positioned, Amos stopped the tractor and got off. According to the report, Detective Xiong saw Amos pull a pistol out of his pocket that fell to the ground.

Amos then raised his hands in the air and Detective Xiong began giving him "loud, verbal commands" to walk towards him. Before reaching Detective Xiong, Amos allegedly told deputies they needed to leave and he turned back around to pick up the pistol he had dropped.

The report states that Amos pointed his pistol directly at Detective Xiong, leading to him shooting Amos twice with his patrol rifle.

Immediately after the shooting, deputies ran into the field where Amos was laying, handcuffed him and removed his clothes to begin performing life-saving measures.

Despite these efforts, Amos died at the scene.

According to the report, the deputies had probable cause to arrest Amos for terroristic threatening prior to the shooting based on his threats to the deputies. In the events that followed, Detective Xiong had a "reasonable belief" that Amos would imminently use deadly physical force against them after pointing the pistol in their direction.

The report states that this belief was corroborated by the numerous statements Amos had made that he would "shoot the deputies if they did not leave the roadway."

According to the investigation report, Amos' widow told investigators that her husband started exhibiting "strange behavior" several months before the fatal shooting. She told investigators her late husband began "erroneously believing" that his neighbors were stealing his cattle and that he was being stalked. She became concerned he might harm a neighbor.

The report states that days before the shooting, Amos allegedly told friends that various local law enforcement officers had been arrested for "involvement in a corruption ring that was a product of his imagination."

His family was in the process of seeking help for Amos leading up to the shooting.

Deputy Xiong, who has been with the department since 2015, was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device