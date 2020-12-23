Proposed change in Marshallese Medicaid eligibility pending

Restoring Medicaid eligibility for Marshallese made it into the final version of the latest COVID-19 relief package.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Lawmakers, health care providers and representatives of the Marshallese community said the proposed restoration of Medicaid eligibility for Marshall Islanders would help boost overall health in northwestern Arkansas.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, restoring Medicaid eligibility for Marshallese made it into the final version of the latest COVID-19 relief package, thanks largely to efforts by Pacific Islanders and their allies through the U.S. Marshallese had been eligible for Medicaid until 1996 when a change in federal law inadvertently took away their eligibility.